NBC gets 17.3 million for figure skating's big night

NEW YORK (AP) — Highlights from media coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics:

RATINGS: An estimated 17.3 million people watched the Olympics on NBC, NBCSN or streaming services on Thursday night, down 13 percent from the 20.3 million who watched the corresponding night in Sochi four years ago. The NBC-only audience of 15.2 million was down 25 percent, the Nielsen company said. The conclusion of the women's figure skating competition is usually one of a Winter Olympics' big events, and this year featured a tense duel between Russians Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva . But a poor showing by the U.S. skaters eliminated a rooting interest for much of NBC's audience.

1968: Tennis great Serena Williams narrates a 90-minute documentary, "1968," which focuses on the turbulent year and the Olympic Games in Mexico City. The clenched-fist gesture by American track athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos on a medal stand was a memorable event during those games. NBC will air the documentary at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. It will also air on NBCSN as part of a three-hour documentary block starting at 11:30 a.m. and be streamed on NBC's Olympic web site.