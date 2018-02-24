Retiree wins sweepstakes, plans to get her kicks on Route 66

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania retiree has won $1 million upfront and $5,000 a week for the rest of her life through the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

Members of the marketing company's Prize Patrol on Friday surprised 72-year-old Jo-Ann Snyder at her home in Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree) with oversized checks, flowers and balloons.

Snyder says she and her husband, Michael Snyder, a part-time mechanic, can now fulfill their dream of traveling U.S. Route 66 from Chicago to California.

Jo-Ann Snyder will get to choose an heir who'll also get $5,000 a week for the rest of his or her life.

The retired optical company worker had only one gripe during the excitement. She says it would have been nice to have some advance notice so she could have done her hair.