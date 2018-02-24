Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Govs. John Kasich, R-Ohio, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Dana Loesch, National Rifle Association spokeswoman

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Govs. Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., and Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County, Florida; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Florida school shooting, and senior Delaney Tarr.