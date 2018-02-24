Cora 'not concerned' Red Sox deal with Martinez not yet done

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have still yet to finalize their contract with prized free agent J.D. Martinez.

Manager Alex Cora said after Boston's Grapefruit League exhibition opener against Minnesota on Friday that he's not concerned by the delay and is simply focused on preparing the players he already has in camp. The Red Sox beat the Twins 4-3 at JetBlue Park.

Martinez agreed to terms on Monday to a deal that's as long as five years and worth as much as $110 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is subject to a successful physical exam and has not been announced by the club.

Martinez hit 45 homers in 119 games last season with Detroit and Arizona.

