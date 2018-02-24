  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/02/24 06:24
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Sunday's Match

Man City vs. Arsenal

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Leicester vs. Stoke

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle

Brighton vs. Swansea

West Brom vs. Huddersfield

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Burnley vs. Southampton

Watford vs. Everton

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

Man United vs. Chelsea

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Barnsley 1, Burton Albion 2

Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 1

Middlesbrough 3, Hull 1

Millwall 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Aston Villa 1, Preston 1

Brentford 5, Birmingham 0

Sheffield United 2, QPR 1

Bolton 1, Sunderland 0

Wednesday's Matches

Derby 2, Leeds 2

Ipswich 0, Cardiff 1

Bristol City 1, Fulham 1

Wolverhampton 2, Norwich 2

Friday's Match

Hull 1, Sheffield United 0

Saturday's Matches

Preston vs. Ipswich

Reading vs. Derby

Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough

Leeds vs. Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa

Birmingham vs. Barnsley

QPR vs. Nottingham Forest

Burton Albion vs. Millwall

Norwich vs. Bolton

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton

Sunday's Match

Cardiff vs. Bristol City

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Shrewsbury 1, Gillingham 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Portsmouth 2

Wednesday's Match

Rochdale 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Saturday's Matches

Wigan vs. Rochdale

Fleetwood Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Plymouth vs. Bradford

Northampton vs. Oxford United

Oldham vs. Southend

Bury vs. Gillingham

Portsmouth vs. Blackpool

Bristol Rovers vs. Scunthorpe

Rotherham vs. Doncaster

Peterborough vs. AFC Wimbledon

Walsall vs. Blackburn

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Crewe 1, Exeter 2

Cambridge United 1, Notts County 0

Barnet 1, Carlisle 3

Saturday's Matches

Notts County vs. Stevenage

Wycombe vs. Morecambe

Port Vale vs. Newport County

Forest Green Rovers vs. Crawley Town

Colchester vs. Barnet

Mansfield Town vs. Coventry

Luton Town vs. Cheltenham

Lincoln City vs. Crewe

Accrington Stanley vs. Cambridge United

Grimsby Town vs. Exeter

Chesterfield vs. Swindon

Yeovil vs. Carlisle