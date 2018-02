MARSEILLE, France (AP) — France finally won in the Six Nations, beating Italy 34-17 at Stade Velodrome on Friday.

___

France 34 (Paul Gabrillagues, Hugo Bonneval, Mathieu Bastareaud tries; Maxime Machenaud conversion, 5 penalties, Francois Trinh-Duc conversion), Italy 17 (Matteo Minozzi try, penalty try; Carlo Canna conversion, Tommaso Allan penalty). HT: 11-7