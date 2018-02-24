How major US stock indexes fared Friday

A broad rally sent stocks sharply higher Friday, wiping out the market's losses from earlier in the week.

Technology companies, banks and health care stocks accounted for much of the market's gains. The rally came as bond yields receded for the second day in a row after reaching four-year highs, which weighed on stocks, earlier in the week.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 43.34 points, or 1.6 percent, to 2,747.30.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 347.51 points, or 1.4 percent, to 25,309.99.

The Nasdaq composite gained 127.30 points, or 1.8 percent, to 7,337.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 19.20 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,549.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 15.08 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow rose 90.61 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq added 97.93 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 picked up 5.63 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 73.69 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Dow is up 590.77 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 434 points, or 6.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.67 points, or 0.9 percent.