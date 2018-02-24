Friday's Major League Linescore

|Washington
|000
|020
|000—2
|4
|0
|Houston
|002
|010
|00x—3
|4
|0
Milone, Long (3), Dragmire (5), Suero (7), Collins (8), and Severino, Kieboom; Armenteros, Boshers (3), Guduan (4), Ramsey (5), Dorris (5), Thornton (6), Hauschild (8), and Stassi, Federowicz. W_Dorris 1-0. L_Dragmire 0-1. Sv_Hauschild. HRs_Davis, Stassi.
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|200
|000
|00x—2
|8
|0
Pivetta, Leiter (3), Rodriguez (5), Arano (6), Pinto (7), Milner (8), and Rupp, Moore; Biagini, Mayza (3), Dermody (4), Breslow (5), Alburquerque (6), Santos (7), Reid-Foley (8), Fernandez (9), and Maile, McGuire, Cantwell. W_Biagini 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Ortiz; Granderson.
