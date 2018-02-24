  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/24 04:48
Washington 000 020 000—2 4 0
Houston 002 010 00x—3 4 0

Milone, Long (3), Dragmire (5), Suero (7), Collins (8), and Severino, Kieboom; Armenteros, Boshers (3), Guduan (4), Ramsey (5), Dorris (5), Thornton (6), Hauschild (8), and Stassi, Federowicz. W_Dorris 1-0. L_Dragmire 0-1. Sv_Hauschild. HRs_Davis, Stassi.

___

Philadelphia 000 000 010—1 6 0
Toronto 200 000 00x—2 8 0

Pivetta, Leiter (3), Rodriguez (5), Arano (6), Pinto (7), Milner (8), and Rupp, Moore; Biagini, Mayza (3), Dermody (4), Breslow (5), Alburquerque (6), Santos (7), Reid-Foley (8), Fernandez (9), and Maile, McGuire, Cantwell. W_Biagini 1-0. L_Pivetta 0-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Ortiz; Granderson.

___