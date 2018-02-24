Settlement reached in Canadian tennis player's suit vs. USTA

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States Tennis Association and Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard have reached a settlement in her liability lawsuit against the organization.

The deal was struck at a New York City court on Friday, a day after a jury fourd the USTA most liable for when Bouchard slipped on a wet locker room floor at the 2015 U.S. Open and hit the back of her head. The terms weren't immediately disclosed.

The player claimed she suffered what she said was a "serious head injury" that has harmed a once-promising career.

The 23-year-old Bouchard testified at the trial, telling jurors she had stepped into a training area when she lost her footing and hit the floor. She recalled being in shock as she found herself "staring at the ceiling."