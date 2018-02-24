Houston mayor: Recovery from Harvey not fast enough

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's mayor says that six months after Hurricane Harvey's devastating and deadly flooding, recovery efforts in the United States' fourth-largest city aren't happening fast enough.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Friday that thousands of people still need help as they continue living either in hotels or in damaged homes. But Turner praised local efforts, including from nonprofit groups and residents. He says they've filled in some of the gaps as the city awaits additional state and federal funding for recovery efforts.

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 25 and dumped nearly 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain in some parts of the Houston area. More than 345,000 homes and apartment units were damaged.