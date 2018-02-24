Luke List sets target on tough scoring day at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Luke List dropped only one shot in his round of 4-under 66 in a tough Honda Classic with a shrinking number of players under par.

Tiger Woods had to face the blustery conditions Friday afternoon, and one look at the scores suggested it won't be easy. Rickie Fowler had six bogeys in a seven-hole stretch and shot 77. He was certain to miss the cut.

List was at 3-under 137. Only six players from the morning side of the draw were under par.

Webb Simpson, who shared the 18-hole lead with Alex Noren, made double bogey with a wedge in his hand on the par-5 18th. He birdied his last hole for a 72 and was only one shot off the lead. Noren played in the afternoon.