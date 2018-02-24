Islanders, Josh Bailey agree to 6-year, $30 million deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bailey has agreed to a six-year, $30 million deal to stay with the New York Islanders instead of testing free agency this summer.

The 28-year-old forward was selected to his first All-Star appearance last month. He has 15 goals and 47 assists this season — already setting career highs for assists and points (62).

Bailey is tied for seventh in the league in assists and third on the Islanders in points, behind rookie Mathew Barzal (65) and captain John Tavares (64).

General Manager Garth Snow on Friday said Bailey has become "one of the core members of the New York Islanders."

Bailey's contract status was largely overshadowed this season by that of Tavares, who is also in the final year of his deal.

