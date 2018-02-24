Brazil's president says he will not run in elections

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's president says he will not run in October presidential elections and maintains that a military intervention he recently ordered was not aimed at improving his low approval ratings.

President Michel Temer was asked in a Friday interview with a Sao Paulo radio station if he would run for president if the intervention succeeds.

He replied: "I am not and will not be a candidate for any elective office."

Brazil's federal government issued a decree a week ago putting the military in charge of Rio de Janeiro's local police amid a spike in violent crime.