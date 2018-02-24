The Latest: Officer says wounded student gave key details

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly Florida school shooting (all times local):

11 a.m.

An off-duty police officer who was on a Florida high school campus during a mass shooting says a wounded student provided "spot on" detail about the shooter.

Coral Springs police Sgt. Jeff Heinrich said during a news conference Friday that he was helping with maintenance on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School baseball field Feb. 14 when the shooting broke out.

Heinrich says he ran toward the parking lot where kids were running. That's where he found Kyle, whose last name he didn't provide, bleeding from a massive wound. He took him to the baseball clubhouse where the student gave "tremendous descriptions" of the shooter's clothing and location.

"He was spot on," Heinrich said.

Heinrich broke down as he described a phone call minutes later with his wife, who's an assistant athletic director at the school, and his son, who's on the baseball team. They were locked in a room with two teachers and 62 students on the opposite side of the school.

Calling the school community his family, he said, "Those are kids and teachers and staff I've known for years.

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

Trump was departing the White House for the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday when he said: "When it came time to get in there and do something" Florida deputy Scot Peterson "didn't have the courage or something happened."

Trump added, "he certainly did a poor job, there's no question about that."

Officials announced Thursday that Peterson never went inside to engage the gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while the shooting that killed 17 was underway.

Trump is calling the episode "a real shot to the police department" and says this "could have been prevented."

___Midnight

The Florida high school where a former student is accused of fatally shooting 17 people with an assault-type rifle is reopening for teachers as the community grapples with revelations that the armed officer on campus did nothing to stop him.

That failure, plus reports of a delay in security camera footage scanned by responding police and several records indicating the 19-year-old suspect displayed behavioral troubles for years added to what the Florida House speaker described as an "abject breakdown at all levels."

The Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has reignited a national debate over gun laws and school safety. And it has sparked proposals by President Donald Trump and others to designate more people — including trained teachers — to carry arms on school grounds. Gun-control advocates, meanwhile, have redoubled calls for bans or further restrictions on assault rifles.

