France to charge suspect in Spain attacks that killed 16

PARIS (AP) — The French prosecutor's office says an unnamed person detained in France in connection with the August extremist attacks in Spain will be handed preliminary charges.

The prosecutor's office said Friday that the suspect is being held as part of an inquiry into "attempted murder as part of a terrorist enterprise" and "criminal terrorist association."

A French judge launched an investigation last month of potential French connections to the attacks in Barcelona and the resort town of Cambrils, which left 16 people dead. Most of the men believed responsible were killed in confrontations with police.

The prosecutor's office says the person arrested in the Tarn region Tuesday was in the network of one of the Spanish suspects, but declined to elaborate.

Two other people arrested in France Tuesday have been released.