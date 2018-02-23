Docs: Woman whose affair led rep to quit threatened husband

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman whose affair with a Pennsylvania congressman led to his resignation — and who's pursuing her own run for the U.S. House — is accused of threatening to kill her husband.

The Tribune Review reports 33-year-old Shannon Edwards' husband was granted a restraining order against her in 2016.

Her husband claims in court records Edwards made multiple threats to kill him, including saying she would use a steak knife or hire a hit man. He's seeking a divorce.

Edwards' attorney says they can't discuss the matter.

Edwards is seeking the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle.

Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, an opponent of abortion rights, resigned in October after text messages obtained by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette suggested he wanted Edwards to get an abortion when they thought she might be pregnant.

Edwards is running in a neighboring district.

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com