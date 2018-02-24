Taiwan's table tennis team advances to quarterfinals in London

Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) Taiwan's women's table tennis team cruised past their Australian opponents in three straight matches to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Team World Cup in London on Friday.

Competing in a best-of-five-match encounter, the team from Taiwan swept Australia with wins in a doubles and two singles matches to top Group D and book a spot in the quarterfinals against North Korea.

Taiwan had previously defeated Romania in the three-team preliminary round group.

Taiwan's Chen Szu-yu (陳思羽), Cheng Hsien-tzu (鄭先知) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) carried the team to victory over Australia in the best-of-five-match encounter.

Chen and Cheng Hsien-tzu, topped Parleen Kaur and Tapper Melissa 11-5, 11-4, 11-6 to seize the first point for Taiwan, and Cheng I-ching, and Cheng Hsien-tzu then secured two more singles victories.

The 2018 Team World Cup is being held at the Copper Box Arena in London.