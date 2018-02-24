  1. Home
Taiwan's table tennis team advances to quarterfinals in London

Taiwan's women's table tennis team cruised past their Australian opponents in three straight matches

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/24 09:39

Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) Taiwan's women's table tennis team cruised past their Australian opponents in three straight matches to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Team World Cup in London on Friday.

Competing in a best-of-five-match encounter, the team from Taiwan swept Australia with wins in a doubles and two singles matches to top Group D and book a spot in the quarterfinals against North Korea.

Taiwan had previously defeated Romania in the three-team preliminary round group.

Taiwan's Chen Szu-yu (陳思羽), Cheng Hsien-tzu (鄭先知) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) carried the team to victory over Australia in the best-of-five-match encounter.

Chen and Cheng Hsien-tzu, topped Parleen Kaur and Tapper Melissa 11-5, 11-4, 11-6 to seize the first point for Taiwan, and Cheng I-ching, and Cheng Hsien-tzu then secured two more singles victories.

The 2018 Team World Cup is being held at the Copper Box Arena in London. 
