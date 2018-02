Germany 4, Canada 3

Canada 0 1 2—3 Germany 1 3 0—4

First Period_1 Germany, Brooks Macek (Dominik Kahun), 14:43 (pp). Penalties_Germany bench, served by Dominik Kahun (too many men), 7:53; Schultz, Ger (boarding), 12:29; Linden Vey, Can (high sticking), 13:19; Rene Bourque, Can (delay of game), 13:19; Patrick Hager, Ger (tripping), 15:14.

Second Period_2, Germany, Matthias Plachta (Patrick Hager), 3:21. 3, Germany, Frank Mauer (Marcel Goc, David Wolf), 6:49. 4, Canada, Gilbert Brule (Chris Lee,

Maxim Noreau), 8:17 (pp). 5, Germany, Patrick Hager (Matthias Plachta, Felix Schutz), 12:31. Penalties_Yannic Seidenberg, Ger (roughing), 7:30; German bench, served by Dominik Kahun (too many men), 9:31; Eric O'Dell, Can (hooking), 12:28; Gilbert Brule, Can, major-misconduct, served by Mason Raymond (check to the head/neck), 12:59; Rene Bourque, Can (high sticking), 18:47.

Third Period_6, Canada, Mat Robinson (Christian Thomas, Chris Lee), 2:42. 7, Canada, Derek Roy (Chris Lee, Maxim Noreau), 9:42 (pp). Penalties_Cody Goloubef, Can (tripping), 3:21; Matthias Plachta, Ger (cross-checking), 9:15; Frank Hordler, Ger (tripping), 10:53; Christian Ehrhoff, Ger (roughing), 14:22; Christian Thomas, Can (slashing), 14:22.

Missed Penalty Shot_Dominik Kahun, Ger, 3:21 second.

Shots on Goal_Canada 5-11-15-31. Germany 6-8-1-15.

Goalies_Canada, Kevin Poulin. Germany, Danny Aus Den Birken.

Referees_Jozef Kubus, Slovakia; Timothy Mayer, United States; Fraser McIntyre, United States; Alexander Otmakhov, Russia.