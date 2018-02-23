  1. Home
Friday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/23 22:17
MEN
Game 49
Bronze Medal
Canada 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 —5
Switzerland 0 1 1 0 2 0 2 0 1 —7
Canada

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 79.

Kevin Koe, Shots: 18, Points: 47, Percentage: 65.

Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 80, Percentage: 100.

Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 275, Team Percentage: 86.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

WOMEN
Semifinals
Game 46
Britain 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 2 0 —5
Sweden 0 2 0 1 0 2 3 0 2 —10
Great Britain

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 224, Team Percentage: 78.

Vicki Adams, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

Anna Sloan, Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

Lauren Gray, Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

Eve Muirhead, Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.

Sweden

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 86.

Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.

Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 18, Points: 71, Percentage: 99.

Sara McManus, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

Game 47
Japan 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 1 —7
South Korea 3 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 —8
Japan

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 285, Team Percentage: 81.

Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.

Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 22, Points: 57, Percentage: 65.

Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.

Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.

Republic of Korea

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 309, Team Percentage: 88.

Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.

Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 22, Points: 84, Percentage: 95.

Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.

Kim Eunjung, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.