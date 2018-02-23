Friday's Olympic Curling Sums

|MEN
|Game 49
|Bronze Medal
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—5
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—7
|Canada
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 79.
Kevin Koe, Shots: 18, Points: 47, Percentage: 65.
Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 80, Percentage: 100.
Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 275, Team Percentage: 86.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
|WOMEN
|Semifinals
|Game 46
|Britain
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—5
|Sweden
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|—10
|Great Britain
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 224, Team Percentage: 78.
Vicki Adams, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
Anna Sloan, Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.
Lauren Gray, Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.
Eve Muirhead, Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.
|Sweden
Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 248, Team Percentage: 86.
Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.
Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 18, Points: 60, Percentage: 83.
Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 18, Points: 71, Percentage: 99.
Sara McManus, Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.
|Game 47
|Japan
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|—7
|South Korea
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—8
|Japan
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 285, Team Percentage: 81.
Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.
Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 22, Points: 57, Percentage: 65.
Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.
Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.
|Republic of Korea
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 309, Team Percentage: 88.
Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.
Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 22, Points: 84, Percentage: 95.
Kim Yeongmi, Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.
Kim Eunjung, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.