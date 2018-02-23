APNewsBreak: Runner-on-2nd rule off for spring training

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press a proposal collapsed that would have had a runner on second base at the start of 10th innings in spring training games.

The players' association refused to sign the spring-training deal Wednesday. Major league spring training games start Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no statements were authorized.

The person said management thinks the union backed off because players were upset Commissioner Rob Manfred described new pace-of-game rules that apply to the regular season as an agreement.

The union makes the distinction it did not agree to the rules but instead will not challenge MLB's decision to unilaterally impose them. The new rules include a general limit of six mound visits without a pitching change by managers, coaches and players.

Union head Tony Clark says in an email to the AP that "to suggest that this didn't get done based on recent commentary alone is grossly misleading."

