Cramming for the Oscars: Where to see best-picture nominees

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/23 21:59

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Nominees for best films for the 90th Academy Award

Here's where to watch the Oscar best-picture nominees:

"The Shape of Water": 13 nominations, including best actress and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

"Get Out": four nominations, including best actor and best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies, HBO Go, HBO Now.

"Call Me By Your Name": four nominations, including best actor. Where to see it: in theaters.

"Darkest Hour": six nominations, including best actor. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

"Dunkirk": eight nominations, including best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

"Lady Bird": five nominations, including best actress and best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

"Phantom Thread": six nominations, including best actor and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

"The Post": two nominations, including best actress. Where to see it: in theaters.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri": seven nominations, including best actress. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.