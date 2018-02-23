The Latest: Indicted Missouri governor to skip DC meeting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the indictment of Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has canceled plans to attend an annual meeting of the nation's governors following his indictment stemming from an extramarital affair.

A spokeswoman for the National Governors Association tells The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Greitens has informed the organization he won't be attending the group's weekend meeting in Washington.

An indictment released Thursday charges the Republican governor with felony invasion of privacy. Prosecutors allege he took a compromising photo of a woman without her knowledge or consent during an affair in March 2015, before he was elected.

Greitens has admitted to having an affair. He says he made a mistake but "did not commit a crime."

He was released on a personal recognizance bond Thursday that permits him to travel freely throughout the U.S.

____

11:05 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens remains defiant, even amid calls for impeachment or resignation, after a St. Louis grand jury indicted him for felony invasion of privacy.

The indictment alleges the Republican took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during an extramarital affair in March 2015, before he was elected.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the indictment Thursday. The indictment follows an investigation that was launched in January, after Greitens admitted to an affair with his St. Louis hairdresser.

Greitens released a statement saying he made a mistake but "did not commit a crime." He accused the Democratic prosecutor of playing politics.

Gardner's spokeswoman says the facts will be argued in court, not in the media.