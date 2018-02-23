Finalists announced for Lukas Book Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Stories of immigrants, transient workers and a Wisconsin auto plant are among the nominees for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.

The $10,000 award honors nonfiction books of both literary quality and social impact. The finalists announced Friday include Helen Thorpe's "The Newcomers," Jessica Bruder's "Nomadland" and Amy Goldstein's "Janesville." The other nominees are Nate Blakeslee's "American Wolf" and Lauren Markham's "The Far Away Brothers."

The Lukas prize, named for the late author and journalist, is presented by the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University.