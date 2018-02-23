Prosecutors: Victims in fatal shooting not intended targets

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman who fatally shot a 10-year-old boy and wounded his mother at their New Jersey home was trying to hit someone else when he opened fire.

But officials haven't disclosed a motive for Wednesday night's shooting in Asbury Park.

A 16-year-old Neptune Township boy was arrested Thursday and charged with numerous counts, including murder and aggravated assault. But authorities believe he was an accomplice of the shooter, who remains at large.

Monmouth County prosecutors have released few details on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. But they say the shooter was gunning for a man who lived in the same home as the two victims.

The 10-year-old boy died shortly after the shooting occurred, while his 39-year-old mother was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. Their names have not been released.