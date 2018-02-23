Police say officer collapsed by himself during fan violence

MADRID (AP) — Authorities say the riot police officer who died of cardiac arrest during crowd trouble before a Europa League match in Spain collapsed on his own and not in a direct confrontation with fans.

Basque Country officials say doctors dismissed the possibility the cardiac arrest was caused by any type of trauma sustained by the officer in the fighting that took place ahead of the match between Athletic Bilbao and Russian club Spartak Moscow on Thursday.

There had been conflicting reports about what caused the officer's death, with some saying he might have been involved in a struggle with fans or was hit by one of the many objects being thrown around during the altercation.

Police said Friday five people remained detained — three Russian nationals and two Spaniards.

