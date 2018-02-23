Snowboarder eyes comeback after breaking neck at Olympics

VIENNA (AP) — The Austrian snowboard crosser who broke his neck in a frightening crash at the Olympics last week is considering a return to the sport.

Markus Schairer says the prospect of a comeback is "the easiest way to get healthy again."

The 30-year-old Schairer underwent surgery on the fractured fifth vertebrae in his neck in an Austrian hospital on Monday, four days after he slammed into the snow on his back. He lost control in the air on the final jump of the downhill course during the Olympic snowboardcross quarterfinals.

With no indication of long-term damage, the three-time Olympian is expected to need three months for recovery.

Schairer has won four World Cups and became world champion in 2009.