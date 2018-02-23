Korda shoots course-record 62 to lead LPGA Thailand

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Jessica Korda shot a course-record 62 at the LPGA Thailand on Friday to lead by four strokes after the second round.

Playing her first tournament since having jaw surgery, the U.S. player fired eight birdies and finished with an eagle to move to 16 under par at the halfway point, a 36-hole record at the tournament.

Korda, who is the daughter of former tennis player Petr Korda, leads fellow American Brittany Lincicome, who carded a 65 to go 12 under.

Minjee Lee of Australia is third and a shot behind Linicome on 11 under after a 67. Lexi Thompson of the U.S., the 2016 champion, is fourth and another shot behind Lee.