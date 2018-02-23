Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 23, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;77;Some sun, pleasant;88;78;WSW;12;78%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;86;68;Clouds and sun, warm;89;68;NE;9;39%;52%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;59;44;Clouds and sunshine;60;44;SW;5;71%;44%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;50;40;Sunshine;54;43;ENE;7;69%;28%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, chilly;38;24;Clouds and sun;38;21;E;18;52%;1%;2

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sun;26;16;A bit of snow;24;13;NE;2;85%;73%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;52;45;A shower in the p.m.;56;46;ESE;7;74%;80%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;14;-3;Cold with low clouds;11;-8;WNW;6;87%;37%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;88;65;Partly sunny;92;68;SE;5;46%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;63;49;Heavy rain;55;44;NW;11;82%;89%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;72;61;Partly sunny;75;60;S;6;60%;4%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Overcast;68;51;An afternoon shower;65;49;NNW;6;76%;57%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;E;6;69%;66%;10

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;90;62;Sunny and nice;87;62;E;9;25%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;89;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SW;5;71%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;52;38;Partly sunny;54;40;NW;7;57%;30%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;25;Partly sunny, colder;36;21;S;5;23%;14%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;45;33;Cloudy and cold;36;20;N;8;60%;27%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, chilly;33;22;Partly sunny, chilly;33;18;ENE;11;39%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;64;48;Some sun, a shower;64;46;S;6;78%;70%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;66;A t-storm in spots;79;65;SE;5;76%;68%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy, snow showers;36;22;A p.m. snow shower;33;18;NNE;12;53%;46%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, but chilly;36;24;Clouds and sun;39;22;ENE;13;39%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;38;28;Bit of rain, snow;39;22;ENE;6;79%;82%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy, snow showers;36;24;A p.m. snow shower;35;14;NE;4;54%;48%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, nice;81;70;Partly sunny;80;68;E;8;61%;7%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;87;64;More clouds than sun;89;65;SSW;4;39%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;56;41;Partly sunny;56;42;NE;6;51%;57%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;76;56;Sunny and nice;78;60;ESE;6;32%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Brief showers;73;57;A morning shower;66;56;SSE;14;57%;51%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;77;65;Sun and some clouds;76;65;NE;4;66%;44%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;90;73;Mostly sunny, nice;89;73;ENE;7;60%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. rain;47;34;Afternoon rain;43;33;SSE;10;74%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;90;75;Mostly sunny;90;76;E;7;59%;33%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds, then sun;34;24;Variable clouds;30;20;ENE;10;59%;18%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;71;61;Partly sunny;71;61;NW;0;88%;1%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;53;51;Rain and a t-storm;68;38;WNW;10;65%;76%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;96;78;A t-storm around;93;78;E;11;73%;41%;9

Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;88;63;Clouds and sun;85;60;ENE;8;49%;11%;5

Denver, United States;Periods of sun, cold;29;14;Cold with some sun;33;13;SW;9;44%;23%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;88;66;Hot with hazy sun;94;67;E;5;49%;4%;6

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;90;75;Downpours;88;76;WSW;6;76%;85%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;41;32;Some sun and chilly;40;33;ESE;15;70%;0%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;66;48;Cooler;56;44;NE;9;50%;88%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;62;54;Rather cloudy;60;53;ESE;12;66%;38%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;63;60;Partly sunny, warmer;74;66;SE;4;72%;22%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;81;62;A t-storm in spots;79;63;NE;8;67%;64%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;82;69;Mostly sunny;84;68;SE;10;52%;4%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;20;-5;Mostly sunny;14;-12;NNE;9;86%;25%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;95;75;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;7;55%;5%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;69;62;Inc. clouds;70;63;ENE;8;81%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Afternoon showers;81;72;Showers;83;71;E;11;73%;87%;2

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;91;64;Sunny and pleasant;91;63;SE;7;28%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouding up, warm;80;56;Cooler with rain;64;53;NE;8;73%;83%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;47;42;Low clouds;47;41;NE;10;81%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;NW;5;75%;74%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with some sun;92;77;Partly sunny;90;73;NNW;9;51%;25%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;71;56;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;NNW;6;66%;74%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;53;37;A little a.m. rain;48;33;WNW;4;60%;66%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;86;67;Mostly sunny;84;66;NNW;6;61%;3%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;68;46;Partly sunny, nice;73;49;SW;5;59%;32%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very hot;106;78;Sunshine, summerlike;105;75;NNE;12;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and chilly;28;15;A little snow;19;4;NE;8;60%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;86;72;A stray shower;84;71;ENE;10;57%;69%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;86;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;71;SW;6;76%;76%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;93;70;Warm with hazy sun;94;68;SSW;7;38%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;E;5;70%;67%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;38;A t-storm in spots;56;37;ESE;7;70%;68%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;SW;6;78%;73%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;Turning sunny;78;69;SSE;7;73%;26%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;Partly sunny;60;44;NE;5;60%;8%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clear;40;30;Partly sunny, chilly;41;30;E;13;59%;1%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;60;42;Sunny, but cool;63;45;N;6;37%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;89;79;More clouds than sun;87;77;SW;6;71%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny, but chilly;50;28;Plenty of sun;52;31;NNW;4;47%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;88;80;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;ENE;11;65%;56%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;84;73;A shower or two;85;74;E;7;75%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;90;76;Partly sunny;92;77;ENE;9;54%;14%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;58;SSW;14;71%;70%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;S;4;35%;19%;9

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;82;74;Partly sunny;82;73;ESE;13;66%;36%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Bitterly cold;18;2;Variable cloudiness;13;-6;NE;12;75%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;78;Increasing clouds;87;78;ESE;10;72%;27%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;78;60;Partly sunny;77;59;E;7;59%;10%;7

Montreal, Canada;Snow and rain;37;33;Partly sunny;38;22;NE;3;66%;3%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but very cold;14;-3;Cloudy and frigid;11;-7;NNE;5;73%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;68;Hazy sun;92;70;N;9;48%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;85;56;Clouds and sunshine;87;60;ENE;12;41%;25%;10

New York, United States;Occasional rain;44;40;A touch of p.m. rain;56;44;ENE;6;64%;91%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;64;46;Mostly sunny;64;48;SSW;6;68%;55%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow tapering off;16;-1;Still cloudy;12;-5;W;3;86%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;50;31;Mostly sunny;54;35;NNE;7;51%;30%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;30;20;Morning snow showers;25;18;NE;3;65%;84%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A wintry mix;36;31;Partial sunshine;38;22;ENE;9;65%;9%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;82;77;A shower or two;85;78;ENE;10;80%;84%;12

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;89;71;Partly sunny;87;70;NNW;7;65%;21%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;84;73;A morning shower;85;73;ENE;8;72%;63%;8

Paris, France;Sunny and cold;39;27;Sunny, but chilly;42;25;ENE;11;50%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;88;59;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;69;E;14;35%;52%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;92;75;Clouds and sun;94;75;S;5;58%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;74;A t-storm around;92;75;NE;8;68%;63%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;91;66;Mostly sunny, nice;91;67;SE;5;38%;14%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Cold with some sun;33;17;Cold with some sun;31;14;ENE;9;41%;5%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;47;18;Colder;38;15;WNW;6;32%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;67;53;Morning rain, cloudy;66;53;NNE;10;71%;95%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;64;47;Partly sunny;61;46;SE;5;71%;21%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;87;76;A shower or two;87;76;E;7;68%;83%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this afternoon;45;40;Clouds and sun;42;34;S;18;59%;61%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of squalls;19;3;Variable cloudiness;16;5;NE;6;83%;27%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;73;Partly sunny;83;72;N;7;62%;37%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;79;66;Showers, not as warm;70;59;S;10;56%;86%;2

Rome, Italy;Cool with rain;50;44;Occasional rain;52;39;ESE;4;88%;88%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds and cold;17;5;Mostly cloudy;15;5;NE;8;58%;37%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;54;41;Sun and some clouds;55;41;NNW;13;62%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;80;58;Partly sunny;81;59;ENE;8;65%;32%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;79;72;A stray shower;79;72;E;12;70%;69%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;64;Partly sunny;76;62;W;5;72%;28%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;82;49;Sunshine, pleasant;79;48;WSW;8;31%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;83;57;Mostly sunny;80;56;SW;5;46%;27%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;78;67;Mostly sunny;79;66;N;7;74%;32%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;Mostly sunny;61;36;E;4;43%;25%;4

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. snow;39;36;Rain and snow shower;46;40;SSW;7;68%;79%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;49;28;Mostly cloudy;43;30;NNW;4;56%;9%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;55;45;Rain and drizzle;55;46;E;9;70%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;NNE;14;76%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A thick cloud cover;47;34;Rain, snow;46;31;NNW;7;80%;83%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;70;A shower in places;82;71;ENE;13;63%;64%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy, cold;28;15;More clouds than sun;23;15;NNE;7;64%;17%;1

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;82;72;Partly sunny, warmer;90;70;N;17;58%;73%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and warmer;71;62;Warmer;78;62;SSW;5;64%;73%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Morning snow squalls;20;4;Mainly cloudy;16;11;NE;9;68%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Variable cloudiness;62;42;Cloudy and cooler;51;44;ESE;6;75%;66%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;50;37;Mostly sunny, mild;55;38;N;4;64%;27%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;59;45;A shower or two;55;45;NE;6;47%;90%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;68;53;A morning shower;67;53;SE;6;67%;75%;5

Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;68;43;A touch of rain;58;47;E;4;62%;81%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds breaking;50;35;Mostly sunny;57;37;N;8;52%;9%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;42;32;Cloudy;39;34;E;7;79%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;60;48;Increasing clouds;69;56;SE;4;46%;26%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;57;42;Mostly sunny;59;48;E;6;64%;67%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;14;-11;More sun than clouds;20;-4;ESE;6;82%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cold with snow;36;30;Partly sunny, chilly;40;35;S;4;57%;72%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cold;34;19;A p.m. snow shower;33;14;NNE;7;46%;46%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;81;68;Sunshine and warmer;89;70;NE;5;51%;22%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;16;2;Variable cloudiness;14;-1;NNE;9;65%;44%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;28;16;Cloudy and very cold;22;9;NE;12;61%;39%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;70;60;Mostly sunny;72;63;N;13;68%;2%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;96;66;Sunny;96;69;SW;4;52%;7%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;52;29;Mostly sunny, mild;51;31;ENE;2;58%;36%;4

