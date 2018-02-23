Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 23, 2018
_____
City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;WSW;20;78%;44%;11
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;30;20;Clouds and sun, warm;32;20;NE;14;39%;52%;6
Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;15;7;Clouds and sunshine;15;6;SW;9;71%;44%;4
Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;10;5;Sunshine;12;6;ENE;12;69%;28%;4
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-4;Clouds and sun;4;-6;E;29;52%;1%;2
Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sun;-3;-9;A bit of snow;-4;-11;NE;3;85%;73%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;11;7;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;ESE;11;74%;80%;1
Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;-10;-19;Cold with low clouds;-12;-22;WNW;9;87%;37%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Partly sunny;33;20;SE;8;46%;2%;11
Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;17;10;Heavy rain;13;7;NW;17;82%;89%;2
Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;22;16;Partly sunny;24;16;S;10;60%;4%;8
Baghdad, Iraq;Overcast;20;11;An afternoon shower;18;9;NNW;10;76%;57%;5
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;10;69%;66%;10
Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Sunny and nice;31;17;E;14;25%;0%;10
Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SW;9;71%;66%;9
Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;11;3;Partly sunny;12;5;NW;12;57%;30%;4
Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;-4;Partly sunny, colder;2;-6;S;9;23%;14%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;7;0;Cloudy and cold;2;-7;N;13;60%;27%;1
Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-8;ENE;18;39%;1%;2
Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;18;9;Some sun, a shower;18;8;S;9;78%;70%;10
Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;SE;8;76%;68%;11
Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-5;A p.m. snow shower;1;-8;NNE;19;53%;46%;3
Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, but chilly;2;-5;Clouds and sun;4;-5;ENE;21;39%;0%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;3;-2;Bit of rain, snow;4;-6;ENE;10;79%;82%;1
Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-5;A p.m. snow shower;2;-10;NE;7;54%;48%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;Partly sunny;27;20;E;13;61%;7%;9
Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;More clouds than sun;32;18;SSW;7;39%;44%;8
Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;13;5;Partly sunny;13;6;NE;10;51%;57%;4
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;24;14;Sunny and nice;26;16;ESE;10;32%;0%;5
Cape Town, South Africa;Brief showers;23;14;A morning shower;19;13;SSE;22;57%;51%;8
Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;25;18;Sun and some clouds;24;18;NE;6;66%;44%;6
Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;ENE;12;60%;0%;9
Chicago, United States;A little a.m. rain;8;1;Afternoon rain;6;0;SSE;16;74%;86%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;E;11;59%;33%;11
Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds, then sun;1;-4;Variable clouds;-1;-6;ENE;17;59%;18%;2
Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;22;16;Partly sunny;22;16;NW;0;88%;1%;8
Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;10;Rain and a t-storm;20;4;WNW;16;65%;76%;2
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;35;26;A t-storm around;34;25;E;18;73%;41%;9
Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;31;17;Clouds and sun;30;15;ENE;12;49%;11%;5
Denver, United States;Periods of sun, cold;-2;-10;Cold with some sun;1;-10;SW;15;44%;23%;4
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;31;19;Hot with hazy sun;34;19;E;8;49%;4%;6
Dili, East Timor;Downpours;32;24;Downpours;31;25;WSW;10;76%;85%;13
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Some sun and chilly;4;0;ESE;23;70%;0%;1
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;19;9;Cooler;13;7;NE;15;50%;88%;1
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;16;12;Rather cloudy;15;12;ESE;19;66%;38%;1
Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;17;15;Partly sunny, warmer;23;19;SE;7;72%;22%;7
Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;27;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;NE;12;67%;64%;12
Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;SE;15;52%;4%;7
Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;-7;-20;Mostly sunny;-10;-25;NNE;14;86%;25%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;SE;11;55%;5%;10
Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;21;17;Inc. clouds;21;17;ENE;12;81%;44%;5
Honolulu, United States;Afternoon showers;27;22;Showers;28;22;E;18;73%;87%;2
Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;33;18;Sunny and pleasant;33;17;SE;12;28%;0%;8
Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouding up, warm;27;13;Cooler with rain;18;12;NE;12;73%;83%;1
Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;8;6;Low clouds;8;5;NE;16;81%;66%;1
Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;9;75%;74%;8
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with some sun;34;25;Partly sunny;32;23;NNW;14;51%;25%;7
Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;NNW;9;66%;74%;6
Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;12;3;A little a.m. rain;9;0;WNW;7;60%;66%;1
Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;NNW;10;61%;3%;6
Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;SW;9;59%;32%;6
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very hot;41;26;Sunshine, summerlike;41;24;NNE;19;12%;0%;9
Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-10;A little snow;-7;-15;NE;14;60%;88%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;30;22;A stray shower;29;22;ENE;17;57%;69%;7
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;SW;10;76%;76%;6
Kolkata, India;Sunny;34;21;Warm with hazy sun;35;20;SSW;11;38%;0%;7
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;8;70%;67%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;3;A t-storm in spots;13;3;ESE;12;70%;68%;13
Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;10;78%;73%;5
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;Turning sunny;26;21;SSE;11;73%;26%;11
Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;Partly sunny;15;6;NE;8;60%;8%;4
London, United Kingdom;Clear;5;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-1;E;22;59%;1%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;16;5;Sunny, but cool;17;7;N;10;37%;2%;4
Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;32;26;More clouds than sun;31;25;SW;10;71%;44%;12
Madrid, Spain;Sunny, but chilly;10;-2;Plenty of sun;11;-1;NNW;7;47%;0%;4
Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;ENE;17;65%;56%;11
Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;29;23;A shower or two;29;23;E;12;75%;82%;5
Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;15;54%;14%;9
Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;15;SSW;23;71%;70%;5
Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;S;6;35%;19%;9
Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;ESE;21;66%;36%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Bitterly cold;-8;-17;Variable cloudiness;-11;-21;NE;19;75%;44%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;26;Increasing clouds;30;26;ESE;17;72%;27%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;Partly sunny;25;15;E;11;59%;10%;7
Montreal, Canada;Snow and rain;3;1;Partly sunny;4;-6;NE;5;66%;3%;3
Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but very cold;-10;-20;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-22;NNE;8;73%;44%;1
Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;20;Hazy sun;33;21;N;14;48%;0%;8
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;29;14;Clouds and sunshine;30;16;ENE;20;41%;25%;10
New York, United States;Occasional rain;7;5;A touch of p.m. rain;13;7;ENE;10;64%;91%;1
Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;18;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;SSW;9;68%;55%;4
Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow tapering off;-9;-18;Still cloudy;-11;-21;W;5;86%;44%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;12;2;NNE;12;51%;30%;4
Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;-1;-7;Morning snow showers;-4;-8;NE;5;65%;84%;0
Ottawa, Canada;A wintry mix;2;-1;Partial sunshine;4;-6;ENE;14;65%;9%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;28;25;A shower or two;29;25;ENE;15;80%;84%;12
Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;32;22;Partly sunny;31;21;NNW;11;65%;21%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;29;23;A morning shower;29;23;ENE;12;72%;63%;8
Paris, France;Sunny and cold;4;-3;Sunny, but chilly;6;-4;ENE;18;50%;0%;3
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;31;15;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;21;E;23;35%;52%;10
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;24;Clouds and sun;34;24;S;8;58%;44%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;23;A t-storm around;33;24;NE;13;68%;63%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;33;19;Mostly sunny, nice;33;19;SE;7;38%;14%;8
Prague, Czech Republic;Cold with some sun;0;-8;Cold with some sun;0;-10;ENE;15;41%;5%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;8;-8;Colder;3;-10;WNW;9;32%;5%;3
Quito, Ecuador;Showers;19;12;Morning rain, cloudy;19;11;NNE;16;71%;95%;4
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;16;8;SE;9;71%;21%;4
Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;E;11;68%;83%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this afternoon;7;4;Clouds and sun;6;1;S;29;59%;61%;1
Riga, Latvia;A couple of squalls;-7;-16;Variable cloudiness;-9;-15;NE;9;83%;27%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;Partly sunny;28;22;N;11;62%;37%;11
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;26;19;Showers, not as warm;21;15;S;16;56%;86%;2
Rome, Italy;Cool with rain;10;7;Occasional rain;11;4;ESE;6;88%;88%;1
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds and cold;-8;-15;Mostly cloudy;-9;-15;NE;13;58%;37%;1
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;12;5;Sun and some clouds;13;5;NNW;21;62%;3%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;27;15;Partly sunny;27;15;ENE;13;65%;32%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;26;22;A stray shower;26;22;E;20;70%;69%;8
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;25;17;W;8;72%;28%;8
Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;28;10;Sunshine, pleasant;26;9;WSW;12;31%;0%;10
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny;27;13;SW;8;46%;27%;10
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;N;11;74%;32%;8
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;Mostly sunny;16;2;E;6;43%;25%;4
Seattle, United States;A little p.m. snow;4;2;Rain and snow shower;8;4;SSW;11;68%;79%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;9;-2;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;NNW;7;56%;9%;2
Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;13;7;Rain and drizzle;13;8;E;15;70%;96%;1
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;NNE;22;76%;55%;6
Sofia, Bulgaria;A thick cloud cover;8;1;Rain, snow;8;-1;NNW;11;80%;83%;1
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;21;A shower in places;28;22;ENE;20;63%;64%;8
Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy, cold;-2;-10;More clouds than sun;-5;-9;NNE;11;64%;17%;1
Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;28;22;Partly sunny, warmer;32;21;N;27;58%;73%;9
Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and warmer;22;16;Warmer;26;17;SSW;8;64%;73%;6
Tallinn, Estonia;Morning snow squalls;-7;-16;Mainly cloudy;-9;-11;NE;14;68%;44%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Variable cloudiness;17;6;Cloudy and cooler;10;7;ESE;9;75%;66%;1
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;10;3;Mostly sunny, mild;13;3;N;7;64%;27%;4
Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;15;7;A shower or two;13;7;NE;9;47%;90%;2
Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;20;12;A morning shower;20;12;SE;9;67%;75%;5
Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;20;6;A touch of rain;15;8;E;7;62%;81%;1
Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds breaking;10;2;Mostly sunny;14;3;N;14;52%;9%;4
Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;0;Cloudy;4;1;E;11;79%;87%;1
Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;16;9;Increasing clouds;21;13;SE;7;46%;26%;3
Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;14;5;Mostly sunny;15;9;E;9;64%;67%;4
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-10;-24;More sun than clouds;-7;-20;ESE;9;82%;44%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Cold with snow;2;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;5;2;S;7;57%;72%;3
Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cold;1;-7;A p.m. snow shower;0;-10;NNE;12;46%;46%;3
Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;27;20;Sunshine and warmer;31;21;NE;7;51%;22%;8
Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;-9;-17;Variable cloudiness;-10;-18;NNE;14;65%;44%;2
Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;-2;-9;Cloudy and very cold;-6;-13;NE;20;61%;39%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;21;15;Mostly sunny;22;17;N;21;68%;2%;7
Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;36;19;Sunny;35;20;SW;7;52%;7%;8
Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;11;0;ENE;3;58%;36%;4
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius