Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 23, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;WSW;20;78%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;30;20;Clouds and sun, warm;32;20;NE;14;39%;52%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;15;7;Clouds and sunshine;15;6;SW;9;71%;44%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;10;5;Sunshine;12;6;ENE;12;69%;28%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-4;Clouds and sun;4;-6;E;29;52%;1%;2

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sun;-3;-9;A bit of snow;-4;-11;NE;3;85%;73%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;11;7;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;ESE;11;74%;80%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;-10;-19;Cold with low clouds;-12;-22;WNW;9;87%;37%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Partly sunny;33;20;SE;8;46%;2%;11

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;17;10;Heavy rain;13;7;NW;17;82%;89%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;22;16;Partly sunny;24;16;S;10;60%;4%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Overcast;20;11;An afternoon shower;18;9;NNW;10;76%;57%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;10;69%;66%;10

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Sunny and nice;31;17;E;14;25%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SW;9;71%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;11;3;Partly sunny;12;5;NW;12;57%;30%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;-4;Partly sunny, colder;2;-6;S;9;23%;14%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;7;0;Cloudy and cold;2;-7;N;13;60%;27%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-8;ENE;18;39%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;18;9;Some sun, a shower;18;8;S;9;78%;70%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;SE;8;76%;68%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-5;A p.m. snow shower;1;-8;NNE;19;53%;46%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, but chilly;2;-5;Clouds and sun;4;-5;ENE;21;39%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;3;-2;Bit of rain, snow;4;-6;ENE;10;79%;82%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-5;A p.m. snow shower;2;-10;NE;7;54%;48%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;Partly sunny;27;20;E;13;61%;7%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;More clouds than sun;32;18;SSW;7;39%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;13;5;Partly sunny;13;6;NE;10;51%;57%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;24;14;Sunny and nice;26;16;ESE;10;32%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Brief showers;23;14;A morning shower;19;13;SSE;22;57%;51%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;25;18;Sun and some clouds;24;18;NE;6;66%;44%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;ENE;12;60%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. rain;8;1;Afternoon rain;6;0;SSE;16;74%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some sun, pleasant;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;E;11;59%;33%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds, then sun;1;-4;Variable clouds;-1;-6;ENE;17;59%;18%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;22;16;Partly sunny;22;16;NW;0;88%;1%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;10;Rain and a t-storm;20;4;WNW;16;65%;76%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;35;26;A t-storm around;34;25;E;18;73%;41%;9

Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;31;17;Clouds and sun;30;15;ENE;12;49%;11%;5

Denver, United States;Periods of sun, cold;-2;-10;Cold with some sun;1;-10;SW;15;44%;23%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;31;19;Hot with hazy sun;34;19;E;8;49%;4%;6

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;32;24;Downpours;31;25;WSW;10;76%;85%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Some sun and chilly;4;0;ESE;23;70%;0%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;19;9;Cooler;13;7;NE;15;50%;88%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;16;12;Rather cloudy;15;12;ESE;19;66%;38%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;17;15;Partly sunny, warmer;23;19;SE;7;72%;22%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;27;17;A t-storm in spots;26;17;NE;12;67%;64%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;SE;15;52%;4%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Decreasing clouds;-7;-20;Mostly sunny;-10;-25;NNE;14;86%;25%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and some clouds;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;SE;11;55%;5%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;21;17;Inc. clouds;21;17;ENE;12;81%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Afternoon showers;27;22;Showers;28;22;E;18;73%;87%;2

Hyderabad, India;Nice with sunshine;33;18;Sunny and pleasant;33;17;SE;12;28%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouding up, warm;27;13;Cooler with rain;18;12;NE;12;73%;83%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;8;6;Low clouds;8;5;NE;16;81%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;9;75%;74%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with some sun;34;25;Partly sunny;32;23;NNW;14;51%;25%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;NNW;9;66%;74%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;12;3;A little a.m. rain;9;0;WNW;7;60%;66%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;NNW;10;61%;3%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;SW;9;59%;32%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very hot;41;26;Sunshine, summerlike;41;24;NNE;19;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and chilly;-2;-10;A little snow;-7;-15;NE;14;60%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;30;22;A stray shower;29;22;ENE;17;57%;69%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;SW;10;76%;76%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;34;21;Warm with hazy sun;35;20;SSW;11;38%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;8;70%;67%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;3;A t-storm in spots;13;3;ESE;12;70%;68%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;10;78%;73%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;Turning sunny;26;21;SSE;11;73%;26%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;Partly sunny;15;6;NE;8;60%;8%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clear;5;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-1;E;22;59%;1%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;16;5;Sunny, but cool;17;7;N;10;37%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;32;26;More clouds than sun;31;25;SW;10;71%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny, but chilly;10;-2;Plenty of sun;11;-1;NNW;7;47%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;31;27;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;ENE;17;65%;56%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;29;23;A shower or two;29;23;E;12;75%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;15;54%;14%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;15;SSW;23;71%;70%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;S;6;35%;19%;9

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;ESE;21;66%;36%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Bitterly cold;-8;-17;Variable cloudiness;-11;-21;NE;19;75%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;26;Increasing clouds;30;26;ESE;17;72%;27%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;Partly sunny;25;15;E;11;59%;10%;7

Montreal, Canada;Snow and rain;3;1;Partly sunny;4;-6;NE;5;66%;3%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunny, but very cold;-10;-20;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-22;NNE;8;73%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;32;20;Hazy sun;33;21;N;14;48%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;29;14;Clouds and sunshine;30;16;ENE;20;41%;25%;10

New York, United States;Occasional rain;7;5;A touch of p.m. rain;13;7;ENE;10;64%;91%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;18;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;SSW;9;68%;55%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow tapering off;-9;-18;Still cloudy;-11;-21;W;5;86%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;12;2;NNE;12;51%;30%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;-1;-7;Morning snow showers;-4;-8;NE;5;65%;84%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A wintry mix;2;-1;Partial sunshine;4;-6;ENE;14;65%;9%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;28;25;A shower or two;29;25;ENE;15;80%;84%;12

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;32;22;Partly sunny;31;21;NNW;11;65%;21%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;29;23;A morning shower;29;23;ENE;12;72%;63%;8

Paris, France;Sunny and cold;4;-3;Sunny, but chilly;6;-4;ENE;18;50%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;31;15;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;21;E;23;35%;52%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;24;Clouds and sun;34;24;S;8;58%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;23;A t-storm around;33;24;NE;13;68%;63%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;33;19;Mostly sunny, nice;33;19;SE;7;38%;14%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Cold with some sun;0;-8;Cold with some sun;0;-10;ENE;15;41%;5%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;8;-8;Colder;3;-10;WNW;9;32%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;19;12;Morning rain, cloudy;19;11;NNE;16;71%;95%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;16;8;SE;9;71%;21%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;E;11;68%;83%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this afternoon;7;4;Clouds and sun;6;1;S;29;59%;61%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of squalls;-7;-16;Variable cloudiness;-9;-15;NE;9;83%;27%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;Partly sunny;28;22;N;11;62%;37%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;26;19;Showers, not as warm;21;15;S;16;56%;86%;2

Rome, Italy;Cool with rain;10;7;Occasional rain;11;4;ESE;6;88%;88%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds and cold;-8;-15;Mostly cloudy;-9;-15;NE;13;58%;37%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;12;5;Sun and some clouds;13;5;NNW;21;62%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;27;15;Partly sunny;27;15;ENE;13;65%;32%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;26;22;A stray shower;26;22;E;20;70%;69%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;25;17;W;8;72%;28%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;28;10;Sunshine, pleasant;26;9;WSW;12;31%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny;27;13;SW;8;46%;27%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;N;11;74%;32%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;Mostly sunny;16;2;E;6;43%;25%;4

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. snow;4;2;Rain and snow shower;8;4;SSW;11;68%;79%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;9;-2;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;NNW;7;56%;9%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;13;7;Rain and drizzle;13;8;E;15;70%;96%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;NNE;22;76%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A thick cloud cover;8;1;Rain, snow;8;-1;NNW;11;80%;83%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;21;A shower in places;28;22;ENE;20;63%;64%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy, cold;-2;-10;More clouds than sun;-5;-9;NNE;11;64%;17%;1

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;28;22;Partly sunny, warmer;32;21;N;27;58%;73%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy and warmer;22;16;Warmer;26;17;SSW;8;64%;73%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Morning snow squalls;-7;-16;Mainly cloudy;-9;-11;NE;14;68%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Variable cloudiness;17;6;Cloudy and cooler;10;7;ESE;9;75%;66%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;10;3;Mostly sunny, mild;13;3;N;7;64%;27%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;15;7;A shower or two;13;7;NE;9;47%;90%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;20;12;A morning shower;20;12;SE;9;67%;75%;5

Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;20;6;A touch of rain;15;8;E;7;62%;81%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds breaking;10;2;Mostly sunny;14;3;N;14;52%;9%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;5;0;Cloudy;4;1;E;11;79%;87%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;16;9;Increasing clouds;21;13;SE;7;46%;26%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;14;5;Mostly sunny;15;9;E;9;64%;67%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-10;-24;More sun than clouds;-7;-20;ESE;9;82%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cold with snow;2;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;5;2;S;7;57%;72%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and cold;1;-7;A p.m. snow shower;0;-10;NNE;12;46%;46%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;27;20;Sunshine and warmer;31;21;NE;7;51%;22%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;-9;-17;Variable cloudiness;-10;-18;NNE;14;65%;44%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;-2;-9;Cloudy and very cold;-6;-13;NE;20;61%;39%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;21;15;Mostly sunny;22;17;N;21;68%;2%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny;36;19;Sunny;35;20;SW;7;52%;7%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;11;0;ENE;3;58%;36%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius