Photographer of “Afghan Girl” fame exhibits work in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Steve McCurry, the photographer who gained global fame with his haunting portrait of a girl in war-torn Afghanistan, has opened a solo show in Taiwan.

More than a hundred of his works will be on show from Saturday until May 6 at the Taipei Museum of Contemporary Art.

However, McCurry was not satisfied with only opening his show, he reportedly also took a serious interest in the sights of Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported. He apparently visited the network of secret passageways under the Grand Hotel in the capital and expressed interest in the island’s colorful temples.

McCurry just arrived from a trip to Tahiti and Easter Island with his wife and 14-month-old daughter, who already traveled with him around the world three times, according to CNA.

Following several trips to India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, he shot the picture that would make him famous at a refugee camp in 1984, at the height of the resistance against the Soviet occupation of the country.

At the MOCA show, the photo has been rendered on different blocks of wood to give viewers a two-dimensional and three-dimensional impression.

The exhibition also includes a section titled “Last Roll of Kodachrome,” because Kodak gave him the last roll it produced back in 2009, and he put it to use to shoot a series of photos.