Japan will not accept China changing the present situation by force

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan will not accept China changing the present situation in the Asia Pacific by force, a key national security adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a think tank in the United States.

Kentaro Sonoura was speaking at the event “A Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy” organized by the Atlantic Council in Washington D.C. Thursday.

While Japan was willing to cooperate with China in the economic field, it would be unable to accept Beijing trying to use force to change conditions in East Asia, Sonoura said, according to the Liberty Times.

Washington and Tokyo needed to work out criteria for fitting Beijing into their Indo-Pacific strategy, the Japanese expert said. Japan and the U.S. had already been discussing the issue in order to reach a consensus, while the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had also taken part in the discussion process, the Liberty Times quoted Sonoura as saying.

The Abe adviser also described the basic tenets of Japanese policy in the area, naming the rule of law and free passage for ships, economic development through regional cooperation, and the maintenance of peace and stability.