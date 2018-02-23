AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 14 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Alina Zagitova won the women's figure skating competition over her training partner Evgenia Medvedeva, becoming the first Russian gold medalist at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Canada's Kelsey Serwa raced to victory in women's skicross, giving her a gold medal to go with the silver she won in Sochi four years ago. And the Swiss men won curling's bronze medal, sending Canada to its worst finish ever in the sport.

Here are some highlights of Day 14 from Associated Press photographers.