Trump Jr. to give foreign policy speech in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the U.S. president, is to make a foreign policy speech at a business summit during his whirlwind trip to India where he has been promoting Trump-brand real estate.

The business summit in New Delhi on Friday evening will be headlined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Two government ministers are also scheduled to speak at the two-day conference.

Trump Jr. will be speaking about "Reshaping Indo-Pacific Ties: The era of Cooperation."

He and his brother Eric have been running the Trump Organization, the family's real estate business, during their father's presidency.