Friday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/23 17:40
MEN
Game 49
Bronze Medal
Canada 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 —5
Switzerland 0 1 1 0 2 0 2 0 1 —7
Canada

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 79.

Kevin Koe, Shots: 18, Points: 47, Percentage: 65.

Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 80, Percentage: 100.

Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 275, Team Percentage: 86.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

