China orders 2 detained for posing in Japanese army uniforms

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese police have ordered two men detained for 15 days after they posted pictures on the internet of themselves wearing Japanese World War II army uniforms at the site of one of the greatest atrocities of the war.

Nanjing police said the two traveled to the city over the Lunar New Year holiday and the pictures were taken in front of a bunker used by Chinese defenders during the 1937 Japanese assault that ended in the notorious Rape of Nanking.

It said they distributed the photos on the popular QQ messaging service, from where they were reposted around the internet.

The case underscores the enduring high sensitivity among Chinese over Japan's invasion and occupation of much of the country in the 1930s and 1940s.