2018 Taipei Lantern Festival kicks off tomorrow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 2018 Taipei Lantern Festival is set to kickoff tomorrow (Feb. 24) with its debut to take place in the Ximending area of Taipei's Wanhua District.

The nine-day lantern festival will take place from Feb. 24 to March. 4 and will be held in numerous locations from the North Gate in the north to Guiyang Street in the south along Zhonghua Road. Notable spots include the Ximen Performance Area, North Gate, Zhongshan Hall, and Nishi Honganji Relics.

The official lighting ceremony of the 2018 Taipei Lantern Festival will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. at the Ximending Performance Area, which is near the Ximen MRT station. As the opening festivities are expected to draw a large crowd, traffic controls will go into effect from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (depending on traffic conditions) on Chengdu Road, Hanzhong Street, Hengyang Road and Zhonghua Road up to the North Gate.



Dog lanterns in Ximending.



Neon lights shaped like dogs at North Gate.



Map of locations of Taipei Lantern Festival.



For more information on the event, please visit the official 2018 Taipei Lantern Festival website or the @taipeitravel Facebook page.