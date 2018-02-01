  1. Home
Kenting promoting eco-tourism in southern Taiwan with special tour

Guided tour of Kenting's intertidal area promises an up-close look at Taiwan's coastal habitats

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/23 17:13

Eco-tour invites guests to admire Kenting's natural inhabitants, like this blue starfish. (Image from Kenting National Park)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kenting National Park is offering an "Intertidal Tour" on Wednesday, Feb. 28 to promote eco-tourism in the area.

The tour can accommodate 25 lucky beachcombers for only NT$250 a person (US$8.50).

The group will meet at the Kenting National Park Headquarters at 9 a.m. From 9:10 a.m. to 10 a.m. the guide will give guests more information on the area, and discuss how the area can be better protected, and what to expect on their walk into the intertidal zone, which is the area between high and low tide.

The group will then travel outside the tourist center to the intertidal area to practice identifying natural phenomenon firsthand, and help clear the area of trash.

After two hours seaside, the group will reconvene at the tourist center for a lunch. The tour is scheduled to finish at 12:30 p.m.   
Kenting
tourism
Taiwan

