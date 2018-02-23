Countermeasures taken by Washington as China’s pressure on Taiwan grows: report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An article published by the New York Times on Thursday explains the rationale for mounting actions in the White House that appear to favor Taiwan as a response to China’s increased bullying of the island country and its neighbors, which threatens the balance of power.

It's not saying the U.S. is exercising justice for the weak, but a sort of manifestation of growing concerns as Beijing has become “more aggressive and intent on expanding its influence globally” and Washington has to balance its power, cautiously, by strengthening ties with Taiwan, which is known for its role in a U.S.-friendly East Asian geopolitical block and its strategic importance in the Asia-Pacific region.

The article puts together several events happening recently as evidence of warmer ties between Washington and Taipei, including the advancement of a bill in the U.S. Senate aimed to promote visits to Taiwan by warships and by civilian officials at all levels, a gathering of defense contractors scheduled for May, the visit to Taiwan of a delegation led by senior Republican Senator James Inhofe, who met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during the visit, and the upcoming inauguration of a new complex owned by the de-facto U.S. embassy on the island, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). A senior American official is believed to be planning to attend its opening ceremony.

Such developments have upset or irritated China, and invited a sweeping backlash from Chinese state media channels, while, according to the New York Times report, Washington has gone on to “reinforce its ties to Taiwan,” regardless of its need to work with Beijing on several issues at the moment.

Despite the protests from Beijing, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations moved ahead with the Taiwan Travel Act ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the bill to promote visits between the U.S. and Taiwanese officials at higher levels, after the House passed the bill on January 10.

While China is likely to protest at each sign of rapprochement between Washington and Taipei, it also takes a wait-and-see approach to see which official the Trump Administration sends to the AIT opening in June and how Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party fares in November's local elections, the New York Times writes.