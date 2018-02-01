China appoints Liu He to lead economic team

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - United States-educated 66-year-old Politburo member Liu He will lead a team to manage China’s economy and probably be promoted to vice premier next month, reports said Friday.

If his appointment is approved, he could become one of the most powerful Chinese vice premiers in a long time, potentially closer to President Xi Jinping than to Premier Li Keqiang, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Liu gained international prominence last month, when he spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He promised unprecedented economic reforms in China, though he will have to face the threat of sanctions from the U.S. and a host of domestic problems from runaway debt to an ageing workforce, reports said.

Liu is expected to lead a new agency placed above existing regulatory bodies for the financial sector.

His economic team, which is expected to communicate directly with Xi and might bypass Li, will include technocrats from the banking, stockmarket and insurance sectors, according to the SCMP report.

Liu spent four years at two top U.S. educational institutions, Harvard University’s Kennedy School and Seton Hall University.