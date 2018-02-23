AP Exclusive: Medal haul well short of USOC projections

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Leaders at the U.S. Olympic Committee projected Team USA to win 37 medals at the Pyeongchang Games — a goal the U.S. will not come close to reaching when the Olympics close on Sunday.

The Associated Press obtained a slide that was presented to the USOC board in meetings last year, and used to set expectations and funding levels for the Winter Games.

Heading into the final 48 hours of action, the United States had 21 medals. Even if things were to go well over the handful of remaining events, the team will fall more than 10 medals short of the goal.

Alan Ashley, the USOC's chief of sport performance, tells AP the team is doing fine. He says another way to view it is the number of close calls America has had at these games. The U.S. has placed fourth or fifth in 21 events.