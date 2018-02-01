  1. Home
Taiwan researchers, engineers to meet President following FormoSat-5 mission

FormoSat-5, the first satellite made entirely in Taiwan, finished mission in record time

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/23 16:37

The FormoSat-5 mission marks a landmark success for Taiwan. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Space Organization (NSPO) team behind the FormoSat-5, the first-ever remote sensing satellite fully made in Taiwan, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen this afternoon, Feb. 23.

The Formosat-5 completed its primary mission of capturing photos of Taiwan, in almost half of the budgeted time. Six months was allotted for the mission, though the satellite returned in three, “completing a mission impossible,” said NSPO Deputy Director General Yu Hsien-cheng (余憲政).


Captured by the FormoSat-5 satellite (CNA image) 

The team will present President Tsai with a “magnificent” photo from the satellite’s travels, according to CNA.

The FormoSat-5 satellite is only 2.8 meters tall and 1.6 meters in diameter (9 feet by 5 feet). The black and white images captured have a resolution of 3 meters per pixel and the colorful images have a resolution of 5 meters per pixel, according to CNA.


(CNA image) 

The same mission was completed previously by the FormoSat-2, a satellite which included some American-made parts, in six months.
