9-day break for Lunar New Year in Taiwan in 2019

Taiwanese will enjoy a 9-day vacation for Lunar New Year in 2019

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/23 16:09

(Image from @IncredivilleTW)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Just as the six-day holiday for Lunar New Year in Taiwan has come to a close, Taiwanese netizens have become excited about the fact that the country will see a nine-day holiday for Lunar New Year in 2019.

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), the Facebook fan page Incrediville (怪奇事物所) posted a message which read: 

"Did you know that you just need to hold on for one more year and you will be able to enjoy a nine-day holiday? Really looking forward to it!!!"

By the time of publication, the post had received over 8,000 likes and 600 shares. 

The reason why the holiday will be so long next year is because Lunar New Year's Eve, which is a national holiday, falls on a Monday, while there are five national holidays that follow that. Both the start and end of the holiday is perfectly sandwiched between two weekends. 


Lunar New Year's Eve in 2019 is Feb. 4. (Image from ifreesite.com)

Netizens were ecstatic about the news:

"The first positive energy of the New Year."

"That's great! The New Year has a great new hope!"

"Nine days for the holiday plus 12 days of special leave equals 21 days of vacation? That really is great! I'm going to start saving up my vacation days now." If he added the 228 Memorial Holiday on February 28, he could nearly take the entire month of February off. 
