After tribute to shooting victims, Luongo stops Capitals

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored the winning goal with 19.1 seconds left to lift the Florida Panthers over the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night, hours after victims of last week's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were honored with a somber video tribute.

With the score tied at 2, Trocheck redirected a shot by Jonathan Huberdeau past goaltender Braden Holtby during a power play.

Nick Bjugstad scored the tying goal for the Panthers late in the third period, and Maxim Mamin got his first NHL goal. Roberto Luongo made 33 saves in his third game since returning from a groin injury.

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, and Lars Eller also scored for the Capitals. Holtby stopped 30 shots but lost his fifth straight.

Before the game, the arena video screen showed the names and faces of each of the 17 students who were killed on Valentine's Day in nearby Parkland. The darkened ice was then illuminated with 17 circles of light, with a student's name inside each one.

Luongo, a Parkland resident, gave an emotional speech about the bravery of those who lost their lives trying to save others and how inspiring the students have been coping with the tragedy. Players from both teams stood for the ceremony, some wiping tears from their eyes.

It was the first home game for the Panthers since the tragedy. They had been on a road trip in Canada for the past 11 days.

Florida players will wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas logos on their helmets and MSD uniform patches for the remainder of the season.

LIGHTNING 4, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two assists to reach 80 points this season and Tampa Bay defeated Ottawa.

Tyler Johnson, Victor Hedman, Vladislav Namestnikov and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (41-17-3), who leapfrogged expansion Vegas to regain the top spot in the overall NHL standings with 85 points. Louis Domingue earned his third win by stopping 33 shots.

Kucherov, the NHL's leading scorer, has 32 goals and 48 assists in 61 games.

Ryan Dzingel, Mark Borowiecki and Derick Brassard scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson made 20 saves.

The loss snapped the Senators' five-game winning streak on home ice.

FLYERS 2, BLUE JACKETS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nolan Patrick scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Petr Mrazek made 19 saves in his Philadelphia debut, leading the streaking Flyers over Columbus.

Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist and Shayne Gostisbehere added two assists for the Flyers, who won their fourth straight game while improving to 8-0-2 in the last 10.

Artemi Panarin scored for the Blue Jackets, who dropped into a tie with the New York Islanders for the second Eastern Conference wild card.

Mrazek was acquired in a trade with Detroit on Monday night.

PREDATORS 7, SHARKS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pekka Rinne made 33 saves in his 300th career win and Nashville routed San Jose.

Nick Bonino, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, and Scott Hartnell, Kevin Fiala and Mattias Ekholm also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight. The Predators moved within one point of expansion Vegas for the Western Conference lead.

Nashville defensemen Roman Josi and P.K. Subban each had two assists.

All of Rinne's wins have come with Nashville. He tied former Predators goalie Tomas Vokoun for 33rd place in NHL history.

Logan Couture had the San Jose goal. The loss snapped the Sharks' three-game winning streak.

WILD 4, DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek and Chris Stewart scored in a 39-second span during Minnesota's three-goal second period, and the Wild rallied from two down to beat New Jersey.

Wild defenseman Mike Reilly also scored in the second period and Eric Staal iced the game with an empty-net goal, his 900th NHL point. Backup goalie Alex Stalock made 38 saves as the Wild moved into third place in the Central Division after winning for the 11th time in 17 games (11-3-3).

Taylor Hall and Stefan Noesen scored for the Devils, who have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak. Eddie Lack made 21 saves.

Hall's 13-game point streak is the longest in NHL this season, one more than David Pastrnak of Boston.

After the game, the Devils acquired speedy forward Michael Grabner from the Rangers in the first trade between the cross-river rivals. New Jersey sent a 2018 second-round draft pick and 20-year-old defensive prospect Yegor Rykov to New York.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, ISLANDERS 3, SO

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Bozak scored the shootout winner and Toronto edged New York.

Auston Matthews tipped in Jake Gardiner's shot to tie it 3-all with 3:29 remaining in the third period, but later left the game favoring his right side after taking a hit from Cal Clutterbuck and did not return. The 20-year-old Toronto star missed six games in December with a concussion and another four games with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly had the other Maple Leafs goals, and Frederik Andersen made 32 saves. Toronto has won eight straight at home.

Ryan Pulock, Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle scored for the Islanders, and Jaroslav Halak turned aside 28 shots. New York fell to 4-6-2 since the All-Star break and 13-15-3 on the road this season.

SABRES 3, RED WINGS 2, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Marco Scandella scored with a second left in overtime, lifting Buffalo over Detroit.

Justin Abdelkader pulled the Red Wings into a 2-all tie with 1:25 remaining in the third period. They had a chance to win early in overtime, but Tomas Tatar failed to get off a shot on a breakaway.

Evander Kane scored a go-ahead wraparound goal late in the second period for Buffalo. Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal early in the game to put the Sabres ahead, and Robin Lehner finished with 35 saves.

Jimmy Howard stopped 27 shots for the Red Wings. Detroit's Jonathan Ericsson tied the game at 1 early in the second.

CANADIENS 3, RANGERS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Antti Niemi made 31 saves and Montreal beat the struggling New York Rangers to snap its six-game losing streak.

Tomas Plekanec, Jeff Petry and Phillip Danault scored for the Canadiens, who avoided matching their longest skid of the season. Niemi got the start in place of injured Carey Price.

Before the game, Montreal announced Price will be sidelined indefinitely with a concussion. The goalie took a shot to the mask in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Earlier in the day, the Canadiens also announced Shea Weber will miss the rest of the season because he needs surgery for a torn tendon in his left foot. The 32-year-old defenseman has not played since Dec. 16.

Kevin Hayes scored with three minutes remaining for the Rangers, who have lost five in a row. Alexandar Georgiev, making his NHL debut, stopped 38 of 40 shots.

STARS 2, KINGS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Seguin broke a scoreless tie with 8:27 remaining and Dallas defeated Los Angeles in a matchup of teams fighting for a Western Conference playoff spot.

Backup goalie Kari Lehtonen made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season in his 21st game. Alexander Radulov added an empty-net goal with a minute to play.

Seguin tipped in Greg Pateryn's slap shot for his 30th goal, reaching the mark for the fourth time in five years.

Dallas had been shut out in two of its previous four games. The win snapped a two-game skid for the Stars.

The Kings had won three straight. Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick made several outstanding stops and finished with 26 saves.

OILERS 3, AVALANCHE 2, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored at 2:19 of overtime and had an assist to lead Edmonton past Colorado.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and set up McDavid's winner. Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers, who won for just the second time in their last nine games.

Samuel Girard and Colin Wilson scored for the Avalanche, who have lost three of four.

FLAMES 5, COYOTES 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jon Gillies rebounded from a first-minute goal to make 35 saves in his first NHL start of the season, helping Calgary beat Arizona.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Sean Monahan added a goal and an assist, and Sam Bennett, Mark Jankowski and Matthew Tkachuk also scored. Dougie Hamilton and Mark Giordano each had two assists.

Coming off a 7-3 loss Wednesday night at Vegas with David Rittich in goal, the Flames snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 9-3-1 in their last 13 road games.

Derek Stepan and Kevin Connauton scored for Arizona. Off since beating Edmonton 1-0 in a Saturday matinee at Gila River Arena, the NHL-worst Coyotes had won four straight and were 5-0-1 in their last six.

