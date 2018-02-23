Police: No survivors following small plane crash in Indiana

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say there are no survivors after a small plane carrying at least three people crashed in southern Carroll County.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says a Cessna plane crashed about three miles north of Rossville, which is a rural area near the intersection of county roads 600 South and 500 West.

State Police say the Cessna 441 Conquest Turboprop had taken off from the Eagle Creek Airport in Indianapolis and was headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Investigators say everyone on board was killed, though they have not yet determined the exact number of victims.

Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate Friday.

No further information was immediately available.