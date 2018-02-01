  1. Home
Grandson-in-law of late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping charged

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/23 15:01

Chinese regulators take over Anbang insurance group for a year. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China has removed the grandson-in-law of its late leader Deng Xiaoping from the head of the Anbang Insurance Group and is planning to prosecute him, reports said Friday.

Wu Xiaohui, who is married to Deng’s granddaughter Zhuo Ran, has been under investigation since last June, but on Friday, prosecutors in Shanghai announced he had been sacked as chairman and would be charged with illegal fundraising, fraud and embezzlement, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Regulators will take over the Anbang conglomerate and manage it for a year in order to maintain its viability as a private company, reports said.

China’s top insurance regulator said on its website that Wu had been suspected of economic crimes, and that illegal operations at the company might have seriously affected its solvency abilities, the SCMP reported.

Anbang has attracted retail investors who might protest if they think they might never see their money back, the Hong Kong newspaper reported.

The Chinese insurance conglomerate has also aggressively pursued overseas investments, buying New York’s landmark Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in 2014 for US$1.95 billion (NT$57 billion).
Deng Xiaoping
Wu Xiaohui
Anbang
insurance
Waldorf-Astoria

