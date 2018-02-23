No. 10 UCLA survives scare to beat Colorado 73-67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada scored all of her 20 points in the second half to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 73-67 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.

Canada also had 11 assists. It was her third consecutive game with 20 points or more.

Monique Billings added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins.

Kennedy Burke made a 3-pointer from the right wing to break a tie and gave UCLA a 67-64 lead lead with 1:09 left. Canada made a pair of free throws with 27 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Alexis Robinson scored 31 points for Colorado.

The last time the teams played, UCLA got off to a 16-0 run and never looked back in a 93-55 win in January at Colorado. This was much different.

UCLA (22-6, 13-4 Pac-12) snapped a two-game losing streak after dropping a pair of overtime games at Oregon State and Oregon last weekend.

Colorado (14-14, 5-12) had just gotten back on the winning track in conference with victories over Washington and Washington State but couldn't pull off the upset at Pauley Pavilion.

Colorado pulled within 42-39 in the third quarter, but UCLA responded with a 14-4 run to take a 56-43 lead. Canada, the senior point guard who hadn't scored before that run, had all 14 points in the spurt. Canada attempted just two shots in the first half.

The Buffaloes came charging back again. They cut the lead to 64-62 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining on a 3-pointer by Quinessa Caylao-Do and tied the game at 64 on a pair of free throws by Mya Hollingshed.

Billings was three rebounds shy of a double-double by halftime. She had the 44th double-double of her career.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffaloes played a much more respectable and competitive game than the last time they played the Bruins, and that's something on which first-year coach JR Payne can use to build on for the future.

UCLA: With the Pac-12 championship no longer a possibility, UCLA did its job with a win in hopes of solidifying its NCAA Tournament seeding.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Plays at USC on Saturday.

UCLA: Hosts Utah on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25