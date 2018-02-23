  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/23 14:21
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 41 16 .719
Boston 40 19 .678 2
Philadelphia 31 25 .554
New York 24 36 .400 18½
Brooklyn 19 41 .317 23½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 24 .586
Miami 30 28 .517 4
Charlotte 25 33 .431 9
Orlando 18 40 .310 16
Atlanta 18 41 .305 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 34 23 .596
Indiana 33 25 .569
Milwaukee 32 25 .561 2
Detroit 28 29 .491 6
Chicago 20 38 .345 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 13 .772
San Antonio 35 24 .593 10
New Orleans 31 26 .544 13
Memphis 18 38 .321 25½
Dallas 18 40 .310 26½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 25 .590
Oklahoma City 34 26 .567
Denver 32 26 .552
Portland 32 26 .552
Utah 30 28 .517
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 45 14 .763
L.A. Clippers 30 27 .526 14
L.A. Lakers 23 34 .404 21
Sacramento 18 40 .310 26½
Phoenix 18 41 .305 27

___

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 111, Brooklyn 96

New York 120, Orlando 113

Philadelphia 116, Chicago 115

Washington 110, Cleveland 103

Oklahoma City 110, Sacramento 107

Golden State 134, L.A. Clippers 127

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.