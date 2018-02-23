All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 61 41 17 3 85 219 164 20-6-1 21-11-2 11-5-1 Boston 58 37 13 8 82 191 142 19-7-4 18-6-4 12-2-2 Toronto 63 38 20 5 81 209 175 21-8-2 17-12-3 10-5-1 Washington 61 34 20 7 75 189 183 20-9-2 14-11-5 11-5-3 Pittsburgh 61 35 22 4 74 195 180 23-7-1 12-15-3 12-5-0 Philadelphia 61 32 19 10 74 183 175 16-9-6 16-10-4 9-4-5 New Jersey 61 31 22 8 70 183 187 16-12-3 15-10-5 10-8-1 Columbus 61 30 26 5 65 160 172 17-11-2 13-15-3 11-10-3 N.Y. Islanders 62 29 26 7 65 206 223 16-11-4 13-15-3 10-8-1 Carolina 60 27 23 10 64 162 180 15-10-6 12-13-4 6-7-5 Florida 58 27 25 6 60 169 188 14-9-3 13-16-3 8-5-1 N.Y. Rangers 61 27 29 5 59 174 194 18-11-3 9-18-2 7-8-3 Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 159 180 12-13-8 12-13-2 6-13-3 Montreal 60 23 29 8 54 154 189 15-10-6 8-19-2 10-6-2 Ottawa 60 21 29 10 52 163 211 14-12-5 7-17-5 6-11-3 Buffalo 61 18 32 11 47 146 200 8-18-4 10-14-7 6-6-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 60 40 16 4 84 209 163 23-5-2 17-11-2 15-2-1 Nashville 60 37 14 9 83 192 155 21-7-3 16-7-6 11-4-2 Winnipeg 60 35 16 9 79 199 161 23-6-2 12-10-7 9-6-2 Dallas 61 35 22 4 74 181 159 21-9-1 14-13-3 10-10-0 San Jose 61 33 20 8 74 179 170 17-9-3 16-11-5 15-4-3 Minnesota 60 33 20 7 73 181 171 20-5-6 13-15-1 10-9-0 Anaheim 62 31 20 11 73 171 170 16-9-4 15-11-7 10-5-6 St. Louis 61 34 23 4 72 173 156 19-13-0 15-10-4 9-6-2 Los Angeles 61 33 23 5 71 174 151 14-10-3 19-13-2 8-9-3 Calgary 62 31 22 9 71 177 184 13-14-4 18-8-5 9-7-3 Colorado 60 32 23 5 69 186 180 20-8-1 12-15-4 7-9-1 Chicago 61 26 27 8 60 173 175 14-14-3 12-13-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 60 25 31 4 54 167 196 13-15-2 12-16-2 10-7-0 Vancouver 60 23 30 7 53 161 194 11-15-4 12-15-3 5-10-1 Arizona 60 17 33 10 44 145 202 9-17-4 8-16-6 3-9-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Vegas 7, Calgary 3

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Columbus 1

Minnesota 4, New Jersey 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Florida 3, Washington 2

Buffalo 3, Detroit 2, OT

Montreal 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3

Nashville 7, San Jose 1

Edmonton 3, Colorado 2, OT

Calgary 5, Arizona 2

Dallas 2, Los Angeles 0

Friday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.