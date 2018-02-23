Enterprise ends car rental discount for NRA members

Car rental company Enterprise says it is ending a discount program for National Rifle Association members.

The company tweeted late Thursday: "All three of our brands have ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26."

Enterprise Holdings also operates the Alamo and National brands.

The decision appeared to be a response to a backlash over a mass shooting that left 17 people dead at a school in Parkland, Florida.

Twitter accounts for the three brands tweeted the statement in response to inquiries from users, some of whom identified themselves as customers, demanding it sever ties with the NRA.

The decision followed one by the nation's largest privately-owned bank holding company, Nebraska-based First National Bank of Omaha, to stop producing credit cards for the NRA.