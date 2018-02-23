McDavid scores winner in overtime, Oilers beat Avalanche 3-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored at 2:19 of overtime and had an assist to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and set up McDavid's winner. Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers, who won for just the second time in their last nine games.

Samuel Girard and Colin Wilson scored for the Avalanche, who have lost three of four.

The Oilers certainly had the bulk of the pressure in the scoreless first period, putting 19 shots on Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov to seven by the Avalanche on Edmonton starter Cam Talbot.

Edmonton broke the deadlock three minutes into the second as Draisaitl put on a clinic, faking out Mikko Rantanen before beating Varlamov up high with a backhander for his 18th of the season.

A few minutes later, Varlamov was able to stop McDavid on a clear breakaway and later in the period did the same against Edmonton forward Anton Slepyshev.

Edmonton made it 2-0 with 5½ minutes to play in the second when Mark Letestu hooked a shot in front to help Kassian score his seventh.

Colorado got a goal back with 19 seconds remaining in the period when Girard's point shot hit the post and caromed in.

The Avalanche tied the game 50 seconds into the third when a pass deflected off an Oilers defender to Wilson, who scored his sixth of the season.

NOTES: Edmonton won the season series 2-1, including a 4-2 victory on Sunday when McDavid had a hat trick. ... Out of the lineup for the Oilers were Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (upper body), Andrej Sekera (head), Patrick Maroon (lower body) and Drake Caggiula (illness). ... Absent for the Avalanche were Vladislav Kamenev (arm), Mark Barberio (lower body), Jonathan Bernier (concussion), Erik Johnson (upper body), Sven Andrighetto (leg) and Anton Lindholm (upper body).

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Conclude a three-game road trip Saturday in Calgary.

Oilers: At the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

___

